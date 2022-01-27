Russian Leader Putin Wishes Indians 'best Of Health & Prosperity' On 73rd Republic Day

As India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended warm greetings and congratulatory messages to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Esteemed Mr. President, Esteemed Mr. Prime Minister, Please accept the warmest congratulations on the National Day - the Republic Day," the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement.

Putin’s greetings to India come at a time when tensions are at an all-time high between the ex-Soviet nation and the neighbouring country Ukraine, as well as the US, and The North Atlantic Treaty Organization over the military expansion in eastern Europe. India and Russia have longstanding cooperation and partnership in the field of defence and other areas. The two partner nations have a target of $30 billion in trade and $50 billion in investment by 2025.

"I sincerely wish you the best of health and every success, as well as well-being and prosperity to all your compatriots," the statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin read.

Russian leader highlighted the importance of India in the Asian subcontinent as he iterated that New Delhi plays an “important constructive” role in resolving geopolitical issues and conflicts, and is a key player on the regional and global agenda. Heartily congratulating President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi, Putin lauded India’s greater success successes with respect to umpteen spheres that are "internationally and globally recognized”. Russia “values the relations of the privilege strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow,” said the embassy in Moscow.

India has achieved 'universally acknowledged success': Putin to Indians on Republic day

As India on Wednesday celebrated its 73rd Republic Day it marked the event as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' that was observed across the country. Russia hailed its ally India, who it said has “achieved universally acknowledged success in social, economic, scientific and technical and other areas”. Putin stressed, “Your country [India] enjoys well-deserved prestige in the global arena and actively takes part in solving topical issues of the international agenda.”

Russian leader further noted, “Our [Russia-India] recent negotiations have fully confirmed the high level of the Russian-Indian relations. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will bring about further strengthening of the privileged strategic partnership for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of ensuring regional stability and security.”