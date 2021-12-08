Russian Metal Producer Vladimir Potanin's Ex-wife Claims $7bn Alimony At London Court

Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin is facing the third-largest divorce claim in the world after Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. Natalia Potanina, the ex-wife of Russia's biggest metal producer, has taken to London divorce court asking for 50% of her soon-to-be ex-husband's value of the stake in MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, which roughly amounts to a little more than $7 billion, Bloomberg reported. Potanina, who already own one-third of the shares of the metal producer, filed a case after she overturned a lower court ruling that accused her of "divorce tourism."

The Russian businessman now awaits to hear if the London court accepts the appeal of his wife, Judge Nicholas Francis informed the publication. Apart from seeking the aforementioned amount, Potanina is also seeking dividends of 50% shares from 2014, which amounts to 487.3 billion rubles ($6.6bn), as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The ex-wife has also claimed half of the value of an expensive Russian property known as the Autumn House. In addition, Potanina is also said to have received a "paltry award" of $40 million, which Potanin says was $84 million, a judge revealed in the previous hearing. For the unversed, the sum of the "paltry award" is determined by the length of the marriage and wealth of the husband as per English standards, in this case, which was 31-years of marriage.

London courts become popular destination for high-profile divorces

London courts have been quite an attraction for high-profile divorces where judges are prepared to order a more equal share of a couples' assets, Bloomberg reported. The largest known public payout in the UK has remained 450 million pounds ($361 million) to the wife of Farkhad Akhmedov's wife, however, the couple settled with a payment of less than one-third of the amount. Similarly, another Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev also faced a claim for hefty alimony that was settled after six jurisdictions and years of acrimony. His wife Elena Rybolovleva was first awarded $4.5 billion which was later slashed to $600 million in a subsequent ruling.

