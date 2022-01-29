Russian Min Lavrov's Dig At Prospect Of Not Being Hit By US Sanctions: 'Am I Not Worthy?'

Taking a dig at the possibility of being targeted by the United States' sanctions amid growing tensions between Moscow and Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov seemed positively shocked on being spared from such US embargos till now. Recently, the US administration announced that it has been preparing to impose sanctions against Russia's leadership, 'even' Lavrov. Responding to the word ‘even’, he jokingly asked, “What do you mean by 'even? What, am I not worthy?” While being interviewed by four Russian radio station chief editors, Lavrov made this comment, Sputnik reported.

It is to mention that the leaders of the Democratic Party of the United States had introduced legislation to impose sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, which include embargoes on Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as on Lavrov, and other senior Russian government leaders. US lawmakers are considering penalties against Russia's financial sector, as well as restricting transactions involving Russian sovereign debt and perhaps blocking Russia off from the SWIFT interbank transfer system, Sputnik reported.

'Moscow does not want war', reiterates Lavrov

Relations between Washington and Moscow have lately deteriorated due to unverified reports that Russia is contemplating an attack on Ukraine. Commenting on attacking allegations, Foreign Minister Lavrov said on Friday, "Moscow does not want war but added it won’t allow its security interests to be overlooked," as per media reports.

Lavrov went on to say that as far as the Russian Federation is concerned, there will be no conflict. He noted that they do not desire war. He also stated that the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are still in negotiations.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the West not to raise 'panic' over the deployment of 100,000 Russian troops on his country's soil. The threat of an attack has put Ukraine's economy in peril, he added. These comments came when US President Joe Biden stated that Russia will attack Ukraine in February. Russia, on the other hand, denies planning an invasion and claims that such soldiers' build-up might be a reaction to the NATO military expansion in Eastern Europe.

