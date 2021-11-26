Russian Mine Blast Death Toll Soars To 52; Officials Say 'no Chance Of Finding Others'

At least 52 people have been reported dead in Russia's worst mining disaster in a decade after coal dust in a ventilation shaft was caught ablaze engulfing the Siberian mine in a sporadic fire. Initially, nearly 11 workers were reported killed at the time when reports emerged about dozens of miners going missing by nightfall at a coal mine located in the city of Kemerovo in southwestern Siberia. The region stretches across roughly 3,500 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow. An emergency official has now revealed to Russian news agency Tass that there are no survivors in the incident that happened at Listvyazhnaya mine, which is a part of SDS-Holding, a private business owned by the Siberian Business Union. All workers appear to have suffocated inside the mine in the shocking incident.

A methane explosion is being determined as the cause of the fire. BBC first reported that around 285 people were stranded in the mine during the final hours of the fire outbreak. Of those, a majority managed to escape via the tunnel but at least 50 others were injured. The Regional Investigative Committee said three people, including the director of the Listvyazhnaya mine and his deputy, were taken into custody for breach of safety rules, according to Moscow’s press reports. The cause of death of those stranded was smoke inhalation.

At first, 14 bodies were recovered, following which the rescue efforts were halted briefly due to the heavy plume of toxic methane smoke, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, Gov. Sergei Tsivilyov of Kemerovo had confirmed that 35 miners were missing and their immediate location was unknown. Shortly, six missing rescuers were found dead by the rescue team and emergency officials later stressed that it was impossible to find the rest of the missing persons due to hazardous gas and toxicity inside the mine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, told a state presser that his administration was trying to save “as many people as they could.” But as the buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas worsened, state agency Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies quoted rescue teams that "there was no chance of finding those stranded in the incident anymore".

Russia has, for years, dismissed safety concerns in mining industry and blamed ‘natural causes’

Nearly 34% out of 58 coal mines in Russia are vulnerable and dangerous, with neglect and safety breaches despite that a quarter of a million people are employed in the industry. In 2007, nearly 106 people died in a gas explosion at the Ulyanovskaya coal mine in Siberia, which was described as Russia’s worst mining disaster since the fall of the Soviet Union until yesterday’s incident. As per the reports, the working conditions in the former Soviet Union are appalling and miners were forced to cut corners on safety and work in a dangerous environment for the sake of ‘productivity’. Underground miners in Russia’s coal industry are paid 15,000 roubles ($575) while 70% of income is handed as “bonuses” which makes working conditions for the laborers worse.

Russia is the world’s sixth-largest coal producer and has had frequent coal mine disasters linked to a lackadaisical attitude on part of the government’s proposed safety protocols. In 2016, a series of methane explosions at a mine near the northern town of Vorkuta had similarly claimed 36 lives. 2010 witnessed the deadly Raspadskaya mine explosion. Russian authorities have repeatedly dismissed the safety concerns and have blamed ‘natural causes’ for these disasters. Phoenix Mining Consultants managing director John Warwick, who participated in the accident investigation of Raspadskaya mine in 2010, had claimed that ignition of methane that accumulated in the waste area led to coal dust explosion, eventually.