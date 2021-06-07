Russian Opposition Politician Dmitry Gudkov Flees Country As Fear Of Arrest Looms

Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov on June 6 left the country amid fears of arrest the government continues its clampdown on Kremlin critics. As per reports, Gudkov said he left Russian after receiving several warnings by people close to Kremlin that he would be arrested if he continues to stay in the country. The 41-year-old former member of the Russian parliament was detained by Russian law enforcement officials on Tuesday over the allegations by the government that he failed to pay a debt on a rented property, which, however, he denies. Even though he was released from custody on June 3, Gudkov remains a suspect in a criminal case.

Apart from the allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, several other prominent opposition figures have left Russia due to the latest crackdown on the critics even as national support grew for them followed by street rallies demanding the release of Navalny. Gudkov claimed that the real motive behind the arrest was to ban him from contesting in September parliamentary election. On his official Telegram and Facebook account, the 41-year-old said, “I'm approaching Kyiv where I have long-planned meetings and TV appearances.”

"Several sources close to the presidential administration circle said that if I do not leave the country, my fake criminal case would be taken further to the point of my arrest," he said. While Gudkov credits ulterior motives for his arrest, Kremlin has denied all accusations regarding the arrest of the politicians and has said that it has nothing to do with politics. Last week, the ex-executive director of Open Russia, a pro-democracy group that was recently disbanded, Andrei Pivovarov was detained from his Warsaw-bound flight on May 31 and now faces reportedly up to six years in prison for involvement in an “undesirable” organisation.

Russian Lawmakers Approve 'extremist' Legislation

Meanwhile, Russian senators on June 2 overwhelmingly supported the controversial legislation banning the allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from contesting in elections. In the latest move in a clampdown against the rising support for the opposition, the bill approved on Wednesday by the Federation Council would make it impossible for leaders or sponsors and rank-and-file members of “extremist” groups to run in parliamentary elections.

The legislation was approved by Russian lawmakers while a court is considering whether to designate Navalny’s entire political network as an ‘extremist’ organization. The court’s decision could come as early as next week. As per reports, critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin have flagged concerns over the widening campaign against the opposition before the parliamentary elections in September.

IMAGE: AP