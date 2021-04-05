Russian Parliament Approves Law That Allows Putin To Serve Two More Terms, Until 2036

Russia’s parliament on Sunday unanimously approved a bill that allows President Vladimir Putin to run for office for two more years. According to a release issued by State Duma, the bill was adopted at the plenary session post amendments to the presidential elections laws to the Russian Federation that restricted Russian citizens who have held the office of President for two consecutive terms or hold the post of President for a second term from running for the office again.

After scrapping the constitutional limitations, the Russian MPs passed the bill in the lower chamber of the parliament, the State Duma. While Russian Presidents will not be allowed to contest for the presidential positions after their conclusive two terms, Putin is exempted as restrictions “do not apply to those who held the post of head of state prior to the constitutional amendments.” Hence, the Russian president is now eligible to remain in office and continue his term beyond 2024, the official year of his tenure completion. It is also proposed in the Russian constitution to amend the laws "on basic guarantees of electoral rights and the right to participate in a referendum of citizens of the Russian Federation" and "on the election of deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation." The draft law was constituted by the MPs in a nationwide referendum in July 2020.

Putin's chance at 'permanent presidency'

The 68-year-old Russian politician Vladimir Putin served over 4 years terms, consecutively, having replaced Dmitry Medvedev in 2000. He will turn 84 by 2036 if he wins the 2024 elections, and the bill then can effectively grant him a permanent presidency. Apart from amending the previous terms of acting presidency, the bill also set the minimum required age for presidential nominees to 35, and the requirement for permanent residence in Russia of a candidate for deputy is introduced. The presidential nominee should also have resided in Russia for at least 25 years and must not be a dual citizenship holder. The bill also revised the age limit for the chair position of the Central Election Commission.

(Image Credit: AP)