Russian Peacekeepers Demand Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Observation Amid Reports Of Firing

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh has issued a demand calling on all parties to observe the ceasefire that came into effect in the disputed region on November 10, following reports of automatic weapon fire in the Hadrut region. A representative from the peacekeeping contingent told reporters, "In the Hadrut region, automatic weapon fire was registered. Demand for all parties to observe the ceasefire in its entirety was directly communicated."

So far, the Russian peacekeepers have registered one ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, which is the only breach of the truce that came into force on November 10 following the signing of an agreement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

Military deploys Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh zone

Earlier on November 11, the military informed that it has deployed Russian peacekeepers along the Nagorno-Karabakh region to uphold the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region was done in accordance with the Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement signed between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, a day before.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will remain in their current positions. A peacekeeping force of the Russian Federation will be deployed on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the corridor connecting it to the Republic of Armenia," Russian President Vladimir Putin had said in a statement after the signing of the agreement.

Ceasefire agreements reached

Around 414 Russian peacekeepers had been deployed into the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor and they have prior experience in performing tasks to support and protect humanitarian operations in Syria. Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy, in a briefing informed that 16 observation posts have been set up to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and military operations.

(With ANI inputs, Image: AP)