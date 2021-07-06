Russian Plane Crash: No Passenger Survives An-26 Plane Crash In Sea; 6 Miles From Palana

A Russian passenger plane on Tuesday, July 6, with 28 people on board that reported missing in the far east region of Kamchatka crashed into the sea, local news agencies stated. The country's aviation agency informed that while search operation is underway, teams have found wreckage of the An Antonov An-26 passenger plane with 22 passengers and six crew members aboard. The twin-engined turboprop flight took off from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana town after it missed a scheduled communication, as per local emergency officials. The plane had also vanished and could not be traced under the radar earlier in the day.

"In the afternoon of July 6, the duty shift of the crisis management centre of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Main Directorate in the Kamchatka Territory received information that the An-26 aircraft, on a passenger flight from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, did not get in touch at the specified time," the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry.

Reportedly, two passengers were children under the age of 12, while search and rescue operations are underway several ships have been sent to hunt the plane and elements as the airborne Russian flight went missing then reported to have crashed in the sea.

"Rescue troops are ready to move from Palana to the aircraft's detection point," the regional government said in an official statement.

Russian plane crash due to pilots' error & poor visibility

The plane which belonged to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise company has been in operation since 1982, Russian state news agency Tass reported. While the company's director, Alexei Khabarov, told the Interfax news agency that the plane was technically sound, an investigation has been launched into safety compliance of the plane.

"If violations are detected, prosecutorial response measures will be taken," Kamchatka transport prosecutor's office told Russian state news agency.

The weather was cloudy and foggy at the time of the crash and experts commented the crash may have happened due to a piloting error owing to poor visibility. Earlier today, the plane had gone missing and could not be traced even amid no official confirmation. Several helicopters and airplanes along with ships were deployed to inspect the missing plane's route.The plane was on approach for landing when contact was lost about 10 kilometers away from Palana's airport. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was aboard too, as per the Kamchatka government's statement.