Russian Police Detain Kremlin Critic Navalny's Supporters; Deny Permission For Jail Visit

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's supporters were detained on April 6. They were arrested outside the Penal colony east of Moscow where the Kremlin critic is serving time. Navalny has been sitting on a hunger strike for nearly a week.

Navalny supporters detained

He has said that the authorities have failed to provide medical treatment for his back and leg pains. Doctors from the Navalny backed alliance of doctors gathered outside the prison. Navalny's physician Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva tried to meet Navalny in the prison but she was denied permission.

The news agency AP quoted local police as saying that local police detained nine order for tracking public order. The detainees included Vasilyeva and the journalists who were soon released. The other members of the union remained in prison.

Navalny is the Russian President Vladimir's main opposition leader in the country. He was arrested in January after he returned after his treatment to Moscow. He spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on Kremlin. Navalny was sent to two and half year imprisonment for violating the terms of his probation. Navalny rejected the conviction as being fabricated. Navalny was last month transferred fromts and Moscow jail to penal colony in Vladimir.

After being imprisoned for weeks, Navalny said that he developed severe pain and back severe back pain and leg pain and was effectively deprived of sleep. He started his hunger strike on March 30 and demanded medical assistance. On April 6, doctors protested and demanded access to Navalny so that a proper check-up of the leader can be conducted. The doctors were not permitted to meet Navalny.

The doctors on April 6 gathered to protest against the government's decision. On April 6, Navalny in an Instagram post said that he was housed with 15 people out of which three were diagnosed with tuberculosis. He said that he has a fever and cough and needs a proper health check-up.

(Inputs and Images from AP)