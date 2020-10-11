Russian Police Detain Protesters Rallying Against Khabarovsk Guv Sergei Furgal's Arrest

Russian police detained scores of protesters in the remote eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday, October 9. As per reports, it is the first such crackdown after demonstrations against the arrest of the provincial governor that started three months ago.

Khabarovsk Governor Sergei Furgal was arrested for alleged involvement in murders and was sent to Moscow jail on July 9. Furgal denied the charges claiming it to be false and his supporters believe that it is a political witch hunt laid down by his rivals.

Protesters gather at central square

According to the reports, scores of demonstrators took to the street after the Furgal's arrest in Khabarovsk, a city having a population of 600,000 people and borders China. People protested to Furgal's arrest claiming the charges levied on him were false and demanded a trial in the city itself.

The Russian government is facing a strong challenge amid the widespread protests. In addition to this, the demonstrations in Khabarovsk have been frequent and the supporters are challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule.

On Saturday, the police did not take action at first as thousands of protesters rallied across the city but later detained 30 demonstrators when they put up makeshift tents on Khabarovsk’s central square. According to the reports, for Russian authorities, such movements are the next step toward massive protests, similar to the ones that dethroned Ukraine’s former Moscow friendly leader in 2014.

In a recent development, several hundred protesters gathered in Khabarovsk’s central square on Saturday evening. In response to this move, the police gave them a warning signal saying the demonstrations are not authorised and people could be moved by force. But the protesters did not immediately move back to end the march.

