Russian Prankster Awarded Two Years Jail For Faking COVID Seizure On Crowded Metro

A 26-year-old Russian prankster, Karomatullo Dzhaborov, has been jailed for two years for pretending to have a Coronavirus seizure in a crowded metro. His act had created a moment of a stampede in the metro. According to a report by Mail Online, Dzhaborov filmed the video in the metro where he had suddenly fallen in a packed metro by saying "coronavirus seizure."

He later uploaded the video on February 2 last year when COVID had just knocked on the Russian doors. Unaware of his intention, the co-passengers rushed to help the prankster, but soon they scramble away as he begins shouting that he has Coronavirus.

Two other associates of Dzhaborov were awarded a two-year jail term

However, it is not yet clear that when the Russian prankster shot the video. His bizarre act was captured on camera and shared on social media. According to the report, he was arrested on the very second day of uploading the video. However, prankster Karomatullo Dzhaborov immediately deleted the video after he grasped that the video he uploaded a day ago, went wrong. On Tuesday, Dzhaborov and his two associates Stanislav Melikhov and Artur Isachenko were given two-year jail terms. Meanwhile, Aleksey Popov, Dzhaborov's lawyer has claimed that he was intended to raise awareness of Coronavirus.

"Dzhaborov's main motive is to grab the attention of people regarding the severity of the deadly virus. He also made several videos related to public awareness," said Dzhaborov's lawyer. According to the report, the prankster was detained on suspicion of criminal hooliganism, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a fine of 500,000 rubles.

Indonesian man infected with COVID disguises as wife wears Niqab to board flight

Earlier, in another bizarre incident, an Indonesian man infected with COVID boarded a domestic flight on July 18, Sunday wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs of his wife. According to a report by AP, the man had shown a fake RT-PCR report with all the details of his wife. The man who was disguised as his wife boarded a Citilink plane travelling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province. However, the cover didn't last for long as a flight attendant noticed that the man was changing his clothes in the lavatory. Subsequently, the authorities took the man for a Coronavirus test, which turned positive.

(Image Credit: plohie_novosti_18/ Twitter)