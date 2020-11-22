Russian President Putin Awaits End Of 'political Confrontation' To Extend Wishes To Biden

Despite several world leaders congratulating president-elect Joe Biden on winning the US Presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin has held his ground in refusing to acknowledge Donald Trump's defeat. The Russian President had withheld his congratulatory message despite major outlets declaring Biden as the President-elect amid Trump's allegations of 'voter fraud'. Explaining his stand on the US elections, Putin has stated that he has no 'ulterior motives' and that he would congratulate Biden when the final outcome is announced.

"Formalities must be followed based on established practices and legal standards. There is no ulterior motive or anything that could serve to further degrade our relationship. It is a purely formal approach," the Russian President told Rossiya 1 television channel.

"It is not that we like or do not like someone. We are simply waiting for an end of this political confrontation," Putin added as he explained his stand.

Despite major organisations already declaring Joe Biden as the President-elect, POTUS Donald Trump is yet to concede defeat. Donald Trump has consistently alleged widespread voter fraud in several states accusing poll officials of "illegally" counting votes after 8 p.m on the final election day. On the contrary, experts have claimed that poll officials were following court orders while counting late-arriving votes as they were allowed to do so keeping in mind the large-scale mail-in-voting this election due to COVID-19 concerns.

Apart from Putin, leaders of China, Brazil and Turkey also are holdouts in offering congratulations. And Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also said he would wait to comment until the legal challenges over the vote were resolved.

While news organisations have already projected Biden as the next President, US states are obliged to lock-in their final results by December 8 to appoint the electors who will decide the winner based on a certified final count. However, with Trump challenging the results and alleging fraud, there is a slight possibility of the final result being pushed beyond the deadline. Post the final results, the electors shall cast their vote on December 14 and on January 6, the House and Senate is expected to hold a joint session to count the votes sent by electors.

US election 2020

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden was declared President-elect by all major US media outlets on November 7, after the former vice-president managed to secure a massive lead in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. Biden was just 6 electoral votes short before he won Pennsylvania's 20 seats, which easily catapulted him to 284, way above the magic 270-mark needed to win the US Presidential election. The eventual result had Biden winning 306 electors.

According to CNN, while Trump has repeatedly refused to concede, the former vice president has won nearly 80 million votes, which is more than any US presidential candidate in history by a considerable margin. Trump, on the other hand, has reportedly received nearly 74 million votes.

