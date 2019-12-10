Russian President Putin Calls Olympics Ban 'politically Motivated'

After the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from taking part in 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed the decision as "politically motivated". WADA's executive committee on Monday handed Russia a four-year ban for manipulating data from a doping testing laboratory that was given to investigators earlier this year. Russia cannot participate in any bidding process for major sporting events for four-years.

Russia banned from major sporting events

Athletes from the country will not be able to participate in major sporting events under Russia's flag but they can still participate as neutrals. Their participation will only be approved after they convince WADA that they were not part of the state-sponsored doping program that the body believes Russia was involved in. Russia will be allowed to compete at the 2022 Qatar World Cup but if they reach finals they cannot represent the Russian federation. Russia's participation in the upcoming Euro 2020 will not be affected by the ban as it is not defined as a major sporting event. Russia will be hosting four matches at Saint Petersburg.

Vladimir Putin was in Paris for a meeting with his Ukranian counterpart where he said that the ban contradicted Olympic Charter and it is politically motivated. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev believes the ban is part of anti-Russian hysteria that is still continuing and has become chronic.

Russia's Anti-Doping Agency also known as RUSADA will meet on December 19 to decide whether to appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. RUSADA will have 21 days to appeal against the ban in the international tribunal for sport. US Anti-Doping Agency was demanding a blanket ban on Russia and feels that the country has got off lightly by avoiding that. In the last 12 Olympics, Russia won 548 medals, including 196 gold medals and the country was only second to the United States.

