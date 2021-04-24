Russian President Putin Declares 10-day 'non-working' Period To Prevent COVID-19 Surge

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 10-day off in the country in May to prevent the spike in COVID-19 cases. Putin in a televised meeting backed the proposal from the Chief State Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova. He said that if it is "necessary", he will sign it.

"If you think that it's necessary, let's do it. Today I will sign the relevant decree."

Anna Popova said that the situation with COVID-19 is stable in Russia but it may get worse during the spring season. She said that the non-working days from May 1 to May 10 will help to restrict the activity of people on public transport. Before the announcement, May 4-7 were working days for people as May 1 is a holiday for Russians on account of Labour Day. On May 9, Russians celebrate their victory in World War II which is also a public holiday.

Russia has been among the hardest-hit country by COVID-19. As per the data in Federal State Statistics Service, Russia has reported more than 224,000 virus-related deaths. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, the country has reported over 4,691,290 COVID-19 cases. In Russia, 17,218,313 people have received the first jab of the vaccine while 6,430,894 have been fully vaccinated. Russia has reported the third-highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, after the United States and Brazil. However, most restrictions across the country have been lifted and the country used the Sputnik V vaccine to combat the virus infection.

Along with Sputnik V, Russian health authorities have also approved two other locally developed vaccines-, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in his annual address lauded the nation's progress and its work to develop the COVID-19 vaccine amid the pandemic. He also underlined Russia's technological and industrial potential while calling for a more swift immunisation process in order to achieve collective immunity by fall this year.

