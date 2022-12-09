Russian President Putin Says More Prisoner Exchanges With US Are Possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible.

Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner.

Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible,” noting that “compromises have been found” to clear Thursday's exchange of Griner for Bout.

“We aren't refusing to continue this work in the future,” he added.

Despite negotiating the swap for Griner, the most high-profile American jailed abroad, the US failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the US government have said are baseless.

