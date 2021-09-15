Russian President Putin 'self-isolates' After COVID Exposure In Inner Circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced to remain under self-isolation for the "whole day" after he contacted people with Coronavirus infection from his inner circle. The news was confirmed by Presidential spokesperon Dmitry Peskov in Kremlin on Tuesday, September 14. Following the announcement, Putin also decided to postpone his visit to Tajikistan because several people in close entourage fell ill.

During a daily media address in Kremlin, Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the reporters that Putin has decided to remain under self-isolation even though he tested negative for the virus. Asserting that the President is "absolutely healthy," Peskov added that he had come in contact with someone who was infected with the virus, the Associated Press reported. However, he remained silent when asked about the President's primary contacts or how long would Putin remain under self-isolation.

COVID-Positive Person fell ill three days after taking a booster shot

On Monday, September 13, President Putin held a videoconference with the United Russian Party lawmakers when he informed that several people in his "immediate circle" were infected. Among the people who tested positive were also his staff members, Mr. Putin mentioned. Referring to the booster shot, he added, they contacted with the virus even after getting "revaccinated." Adding further details about his close contact person, Putin said that "his antibody titer decreased and he got revaccinated, but it appears it was a bit late..."

"Three days after the vaccination he fell ill. We will see how Sputnik V really works," Putin said in a statement.

Russia COVID count

As per reports, Putin has been completely vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V. However, he was due for his third dose, the booster shot that has been initiated in Russia owing to the waning effect of the vaccines. Nevertheless, Putin was hardly ever seen wearing a mask in public. Also, his government has never really imposed strict COVID-related measures to curb the skyrocketing cases observed in Russia currently. As of September 13, about 17,861 cases were reported with 712 COVID-related deaths. On the vaccination front, Russia has displayed a significant slug despite the raging amount of infections. As of Friday, only 27% of the population was completely vaccinated, while only 32% received their first jabs.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP/PIXABAY