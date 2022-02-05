Russian President Putin 'sleeps' As Ukraine Contingent Arrives For Olympics Ceremony

Russian President Vladimir Putin was caught dozing off as he sat heavy-eyed during Friday morning's opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Cameras zoomed in on the Russian leader as team Ukraine entered the arena but he was strangely seen in an intact position with his hands folded on his lap and eyes closed, appearing to have snoozed off momentarily. Putin was later seen picking his head up wide-eyed, looking around and watching the ceremony again.

Many on social media said that it may have been the Russian leader’s deliberate move as the cameras shifted focus to record his reaction whilst the Ukraine team entered. And so, he pretended to go to sleep. The Russian president arrived in the Chinese capital ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday. He met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and praised the “unprecedented” close relations between the two countries.

Russian leader's visit to 2022 Beijing Olympics at a tense time

The visit came during highly tense times as Russia has massed more than 100,000 personnel on the frontier with Ukraine and US intelligence found that the threat of Russian invasion into Kyiv was “imminent”. Putin told Jinping that Russia would "resolutely" support each other in defending core interests and would deepen strategic coordination, according to the joint statement released after the pre-Olympic opening ceremony meeting.

Both communist nations, close allies, called on NATO to remove its military presence in Eastern Europe. Putin iterated that he fully supported Beijing's stance on Taiwan, while he later struck a major new gas deal with China.

The Russian president told China's official news agency Xinhua on January 4: "Unfortunately, attempts by a number of countries to politicize sports issues for the sake of their ambitions have recently intensified. This is fundamentally wrong and contradicts the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter."

Further, the Russian leader said, "The power and greatness of sports are that it brings people together, gives moments of triumph and pride for the country and delights with fair, just and uncompromising competition."

"And these approaches are shared by most of the states participating in the International Olympic movement," he added. Beijing meanwhile sent its own political message forward as it chose a cross-country skier from Uyghur in the Xinjiang region to light the Olympic cauldron.