Russian President Putin Speaks To PM Modi On Phone, Discusses Ukraine And SCO Summit

After hailing India’s “Make in India” initiative at a recent forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation on Friday, where they discussed wide-ranging issues. According to Kremlin’s official website, the two world leaders discussed the situation around Ukraine. They also spoke on how Moscow resolved the armed rebellion in the country, which was waged by the private mercenary group Wagner.

As per the reports, Prime Minister Modi had expressed his support for the Russian administration’s action towards handling the Wagner rebellion. “In connection with the events of June 24, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens,” Kremlin wrote in a statement. It also stated that the two leaders also discussed topical issues for bilateral cooperation.

SCO and G20 grabbed the particular attention

According to the Russian government website, particular attention was also paid to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the G20, in which India has the chairmanship. Earlier today it was reported that the Russian President will take part in the SCO summit, which will be hosted by India virtually next week. Kremlin called the conversation “informative and constructive”. “The leaders reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen the specially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed on further contacts,” the Russian government concluded in a statement.

Putin lauds the Make in India initiative

The telephonic conversation between the two leaders came just a day after the Russian President lauded the “Make In India” initiative at a plenary session of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) forum. “Our friends in India and our big friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the “Make in India” initiative several years ago. It has had a truly impressive effect on the Indian economy,” the Russian President said in his address on Thursday. “ It would not harm to emulate what is working well, even if it was not us but our friends who created it,” he further added. In the conversation on Friday, both Putin and PM Modi emphasised the importance of consistent implementation of major joint projects in various arenas.