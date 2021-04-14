Russian President Vladimir Putin Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on April 14, confirmed that he got the second vaccine shot, three weeks after he got the first dose. Putin, who has long advocated for domestically manufactured vaccines, made the revelation while virtually addressing the Russian Geographical Society. The Russian leader had received his first dose earlier on March 23, that too in the absence of cameras and media.

“Right now, before entering this hall, I have also gotten the second jab. I hope everything will be fine. I don’t even hope as much as I'm sure of it,” Putin was quoted as saying by AP.

According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, the country has reported over 4,605,444 cases along with 101,882 deaths from a respiratory infection. Along with Sputnik V, Russian health authorities have also approved two other locally developed vaccines-, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. While the country has successfully inoculated 5,546,176 people, it is still not clear which of the three have been administered to the President.

More about Sputnik V

As per CNN report, scientists have said that one of the most notable advantages of adenovirus vaccines is that they do not require to be stored and transported in extremely cold temperatures. According to Russian Direct Investment Fund that funded the vaccine production and is also responsible for selling the jabs to other nations, Sputnik V only needs to be refrigerated. The dry form of Sputnik V can be stored at 2-8 degrees celsius. Till February 2021, Sputnik V had been administered to more than 2 million people worldwide.

(Inputs, Image: The Associated Press)