Russian President Vladimir Putin Hails Moscow-Beijing Military Co-operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his meeting with visiting Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, underlined that Russian-Chinese military co-operation helps boost strategic and trust-based relations between the two countries, reported TASS news agency. It is to be noted that recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a visit to Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Putin hailed Moscow and Beijing's defence sphere and called it "successful and comprehensive co-operation". "I think that it is another major area, which strengthens the trust-based, strategic character of our relations, relations between Russia and China," Putin said. Further, he recalled the visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia in March, where both discussed co-operation between the defence ministries was among topics.



Putin hails relationship with Bejing

While meeting with the Chinese defence minister, Putin also pointed out that China has a quite rich working programme" in Russia. "We are glad to see you. I am sure that your visit will be held at the highest possible level. Welcome to Russia!" said Putin. Further, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu was also part of the meeting in Moscow. On April 14, the Russian defence ministry shared that Li Shangfu would pay his first foreign visit as defence minister to Russia on April 16-18. During the visit, he would conduct and participate in talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu, where both would discuss "the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral co-operation in the defence sphere, as well as current issues of global and regional security", reported Tass News agency.

Notably, the meetings between Russian and Chinese envoys would underline Beijing's strengthening engagement with Moscow, with which it has largely aligned its foreign policy in an attempt to diminish the influence of the United States and other Western democracies, as per AP reports. Notably, China has refused to speak against Russia or criticise its war crimes in Ukraine, instead has been blaming the US and NATO for provoking Moscow. However, China has announced last week that it would not t be helping Russia with weapons, as the US and other Western allies have feared.