Russian President's Ally To Sue US For 'wrongful Prosecution'

A rich Russian businessman, who has been dubbed by many as ‘Putin’s chef’ has recently announced that he will be suing Washington for $50 billion in damages. According to reports, Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that he and his company were ‘wrongfully prosecuted’ by the US. The US had earlier claimed that Yevgeny had meddled in the 2016 elections.

Accused of helping Trump

On March 16, the US Justice Department abruptly dropped the charges against Yevgeny and his company Concord. US Prosecutors had accused Concord of helping Trump with the US presidency. As per reports, the secretive businessman has said that all the allegations levelled against him and lines such as ‘Russia meddled in the US elections’ were ‘lies and fiction’. According to reports, Concord, Yevgeny’s company is preparing a ‘wrongful prosecution’ lawsuit against the US. He claims that he plans on using them for $50 billion in damages.

Just weeks before the trial was set to begin, the US Justice Department announced on March 16 that it was dropping the eight-count indictment of Concord Management and Consulting. Yevgeny reportedly claimed that the Justice Department was fearful that he would get a fair trial and bad publicity, and that is why they decided to drop the charges.

Yevgeny’ company Concord was named in an indictment against 13 Russian individuals and three companies. The indictments were one of the major outcomes of Special Counsel Muller’s 22-month long investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential elections. According to reports the Justice Department stated that further prosecution of Concord was not in the interest of justice or the nation’s security.

Concord is a Saint Petersburg-based troll factory known as the Internet Research Agency and Muller charged them with actively pumping disinformation, memes and fake news into social media via false accounts to influence US voters. According to reports, Mueller believed that the Inter-Research Agency wished to tilt the elections to help Trump and hurt his rival, Democrat Hilary Clinton.

