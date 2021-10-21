Russian Prez Putin To Skip COP26 Climate Summit In Glasgow, May Join Summit Virtually

In a major announcement, Kremlin on Wednesday stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow in person. However, as per media reports, he could take part in the summit via video conference. The declaration comes a day after the UK stressed that all national leaders must attend the summit.

As per SkyNews, the Kremlin had earlier announced President Putin's absence from the G20 Summit in Rome over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. "We will also not fly to Glasgow, unfortunately," President's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a statement and added that the Kremlin will "work out" on the format for Putin to "speak via videoconference". While President Putin had earlier stated that he will attend the Summit but has not yet commented on the current announcement.

Although on 13 October, while speaking at an international energy forum in Moscow President Putin indicated that the surging COVID-19 cases in the country could be a reason for his change in travel plans. It is to mention that on 20 October the country recorded approximately 34,000 fresh coronavirus infections and 1,028 fatalities in a single day, The Moscow Times reported, citing the Russian health bulletin.

It is to be noted that Russia is currently the fourth-largest carbon emitter and the absence of the state leader in the summit will be seen to be a major setback as a whole. Last week, Putin had asserted that Russia is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.

The much-awaited COP26 Climate Change Summit is scheduled to be held from 31 October to 12 November in the Scottish city of Glasgow. It will focus on accelerating actions towards implementing robust actions to tackle global warming. More than 120 leaders are expected to attend the UN global summit.

China also "unlikely" to attend COP26

On 5 October, Chinese officials informed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the "fewer chances" of President Xi Jinping's attendance at the COP26 Climate Change Summit, BBC reported quoting The Times. As per the report, the Chinese leader is "not expected" to join the forum. It is to be noted that President Jinping has not left the country since the inception of the pandemic.

However, Chinese officials further informed that the President has not completely ruled out plans to attend the summit. They believe that he could make an announcement at the last moment. "We never give up hope. We are continuing to make the case for his personal attendance," BBC quoted the Chinese government sources as saying.

(Image: AP)