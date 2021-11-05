Russian Prez Putin Visits Crimea On Unity Day, Declares Region Forever A Part Of Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday visited Crimea in order to mark National Unity Day. During his speech at the memorial complex which is dedicated to the end of the Russian Civil War, he retreated Crimea as an integral part of Moscow. According to a report by the Associated Press, Putin especially planned a holiday trip to the northern coast of the Black Sea in order to exhibit a message to the whole world regarding his stance over Crimea. Notably, Crimea was a part of Ukraine till 2014. During the same period, Moscow annexed Crimea from Kyiv-- a move which was globally criticised by the leaders.

Some of the critics termed the move an attempt to overthrow Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president. Apart from international condemnation, some of the countries also put sanctions against Moscow. Experts familiar with the development also noted the event boosted the popularity of President Putin in Russia. Meanwhile, Putin "glorified the expansion" while visiting the city that is the home port for Russia’s Black Sea fleet on Thursday. Notably, this was not the first time when Vlamadir visited Crimea. October 4 marked the seventh visit of Putin to Crimea. "Our country has regained its historical unity. This living and unbreakable bond can be especially keenly felt, of course, here, in Sevastopol, in Crimea," the Russian President said while delivering a speech in Sevastopol, Crimea.

"They are with Russia forever now, as that is the sovereign, free and unbending will of the people, of all our people."

20 people were detained for a nationalist demonstration

It is to mention that Unity Day marks the expulsion in 1612 of Polish-Lithuanian troops that conquered Moscow. The holiday was started in 2005, replacing the Soviet-era commemoration on that date of the Bolshevik Revolution. Apart from Unity Day, the date has also been marked as an anti-immigrant day. On this day, some of the nationalist organisations took a march on the streets of Moscow but this year the authorities banned the event from taking place in the Russian capital. According to OVD-Info-- a group that monitors political demonstrations and arrests, at least 20 people were detained as they tried to gather in a Moscow subway station for a nationalist demonstration.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)