Russian Priest Vladimir Dukhovich Appeals To People To Repent, Pray To God To End Pandemic

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 strain Omicron throughout the world, Russian priest Vladimir Dukhovich has stated that the coronavirus outbreak would be over, as soon as people repent and regret abandoning God. Earlier, the clergyman stated that "for the sake of their beloved," a sincere Christian must get inoculated against the COVID disease, Sputnik reported.

The COVID pandemic, according to Vladimir Dukhovich, who has a PhD in biology and also leads a vaccination committee of the Synod commission for bioethics at the Russian Orthodox Church, is a punishment for "God's chosen nation" for turning away their backs on "Almighty God."

Russian Priest Dukhovich says God punishes in order to teach

"People have forgotten God by focusing on themselves and their passions. One should understand that God punishes in order to teach! So when people ... repent for turning their back on God, the pandemic will end," citing the priest, Sputnik reported.

Russian Priest Dukhovich has even pointed out that such punishments have existed for the majority of Christian history. Furthermore, previously the priest had stated that a true Christian should not deny the COVID vaccination because individuals who truly believe in God will be inoculated for the sake of those they care about.

COVID tally in Russia

In addition to this, the federal response centre in Russia reported that nearly 15,903 new COVID instances were detected on January 4, Tuesday bringing the overall number of cases to 10,570,212. Further, the daily number of new cases was 16,343 on Monday. Moscow had the maximum fresh cases in the previous 24 hours, with 1,967 instances, which is followed by St Petersburg with 1,297 coronavirus cases, and the Moscow region with 974.

The coronavirus mortality toll for the day was 834, with 27,071 people recovered across the country, according to the centre. As per Worldometers, over 3,12,187 have lost their lives due to the disease. Apart from this, the first Omicron case in Russia was confirmed on December 6, 2021, when two patients had returned from South Africa. According to Rospotrebnadzor data, ten persons who arrived from South Africa were tested positive for COVID-19, with Omicron detected in two of them.

