Russian Prof Tatiana Shaumyan To Be Conferred With Padma Shri For Her Work In Literature

Russia’s scholar and champion of Indo-Russia friendship, Tatiana Shaumyan is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Indian government for her contribution to literature and education. Indian envoy to Russia Pavan Kapoor even extended congratulations on Twitter and said, “Warm congratulations Prof Tatiana Shaumyan, Institute of Oriental Studies (Russian Academy of Sciences) on being conferred the prestigious award Padma Shri by Govt of India for your contribution to Literature & Education & deepening of India-Russia friendship”.

Earlier on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, the Union Home Ministry unveiled the recipients of one of the highest civilian awards of the country, Padma Awards in the field of education and literature. While Padma Awards are conferred in three categories including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, in total the Indian government announced 128 awardees in a range of fields. This year, at least 32 awards were conferred in the field of Literature and Education. The list of Padma Awardees also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI.

Padma Shri recipients in field of literature

Among 107 Padma Shri Awardees, in the field of literature--- Raghuvendra Tanwar, Badaplin War, Vidya Vindu Singh, Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous), Kali Pada Saren, Vidyanand Sarek, Dilip Shahani, Chirapat Prapandavidya, VL Nghaka, P Narayana Kurup, Rutger Kortenhorst, Tara Johar, Avadh Kishore Jadia, Narasingha Prasad Guru, Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous), Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous), Narasimha Rao Garikapati, Dhaneswar Engti, Khali Dhantejvi (Posthumous), Maria Christopher Byrski, Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat, Sirpi Balasubramanian, JK Bajaj, T Senka Ao and Najma Akhtar are to be conferred.

Additionally in the field of Trade and Industry, the ones who will be conferred with the prestigious award include Prahlad Rai Agarwala, Jagjit Singh Dardi, Muktamani Devi, and Ryuko Hira. In the field of Social Work, Baba Iqbal Singh Ji, Prabhaben Shah, Prem Singh, Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai, K V Rabiya, Om Prakash Gandhi, Savaji Bhai Dholakia, Basanti Devi, S Damodaran, Shakuntala Choudhary, Acharya Chandanaji, Srimad Baba Balia

Some other notable names to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award include Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Olympians Pramod Bhagat, Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam. These awards are conferred by the President of India in the month of March or April at the Rashtrapati Bhawan every year.

Image: Twitter