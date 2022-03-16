Russian Prosecutors Seek Longer Prison Sentence For Jailed Oppn Leader Alexei Navalny

Russian authorities have called for 13 years in prison for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a trial. The prosecutors have alleged Navalny of embezzling money that he and his foundation had been able to raise over the years and insulting a judge in the previous trial, according to AP. Navalny is held inside the penal colony east of Moscow and is already serving 2.5 years sentence has been charged with fraud and contempt of court.

The prosecutors on Tuesday, March 15, demanded 13 years prison for Alexei Navalny in a maximum-security prison and a 1.2 million-ruble(₹8,36,283.75) fine. As per the AP report, Navalny’s ally, Leonid Volkov, who has left Russia where he has multiple criminal cases against him in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 15 March, claimed that the authorities in Russia want the leader to stay in prison until one of the two people dies "Navalny himself or Vladimir Putin."

Navalny rejects charges against him

The court trial of Alexei Navalny's case has begun in January and is being carried out in a makeshift courtroom in the prison colony which is only hours far from Moscow where Navalny continue to serve his sentence for violations of parole. The decision to conduct the trial in a makeshift courtroom has been criticized by the supporters of Navalny and insisted that their move has resulted in limited access of the hearing for the media and his supporters. Navalny has rejected the charges against him and made several speeches during the trial.

Alexei Navalny arrest

Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader in Russia has been arrested in January 2021 after he returned after his treatment from Germany. He spent five months recovering from a poisoning that he blames on Kremlin. Following the arrest, the court had sentenced Navalny to two and half years imprisonment over the parole violations in a fraud case, as per the AP report. Navalny has rejected the conviction and claimed that the sentence is 'politically driven.' Navalny’s defence team have claimed that they have not been permitted to take mobile phones and laptops which had case files into the courtroom at the penal colony.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP