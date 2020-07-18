Russian Protestors Prepare For Renewed Mass Agitation Over Arrest Of Khabarovsk Governor

Protestors in Russia’s far east are preparing for renewed mass agitation against the arrest of Khabarovsk Governor Sergei Furgal. According to reports, Furgal was flown to Moscow last week where he was indicted for the murder of two rivals, as well as the attempted murder of a third leader back in the mid-2000s. Sergei, who is also a former businessman, is a popular leader in the region due to his strong stance against Kremlin authorities.

Kremlin's arrest of Governor a form of revenge claim protesters

As per reports, Sergei Furgal won the vote to office in 2018 against the Kremlin-backed candidate. Russia’s Investigative Committee has revealed that it possesses ‘irrefutable’ proof as well as witness accounts that link Furgal to the killings he has been accused of.

Despite the claims of proof as well as witness testimonies, the growing mistrust for Moscow has given support to the arguments in favour of Sergei. The first protest against the governor’s arrest was held on July 11. As per reports, the rally was attended by 11,000 people and was said to be the biggest of its kind in the region’s history.

According to reports, Furgal’s appeal to the people of Khabarovsk is much like Putin’s appeal but on a smaller scale. In Khabarovsk, Furgal is seen as a larger than life figure that has done away with bureaucratic privileges and brought order into the local administration. Reportedly, tensions between Furgal and Moscow have been high ever since his election.

As per reports, protestors claim that the murder accusation against Furgal is Moscow’s revenge. Besides, international media reported experts saying that the arrest has made people feel like Moscow is taking away their choice since Furgal was elected by the people to be the governor.

(Image Credits - AP)

