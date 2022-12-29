Russian Scientists Trying To 'reawaken' Stone Age Virus Frozen In Woolly Mammoth: Report

Scientists in Russia are causing alarm by unearthing the frozen remains of extinct species, such as woolly mammoths, in an effort to "re-awaken" Stone Age viruses that have been preserved in the bodies for millennia, as per a report from Mirror. These prehistoric "paleoviruses", which are unknown to anything currently living on Earth, are being extracted for lab experiments by the State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology, also known as Russia's Vector lab. One of the research center's branch, which has a history as a former biological weapons facility, accidentally released spores of anthrax in 1979.

The accident led to the death of 66 people but the Soviet Union claimed that the incident never occured. In 2004, a researcher working for Russia's Vector lab accidentally pricked herself with a needle, which resulted in the researcher contracting Ebola. Vector, the Russian State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology, has raised concerns among international experts with its experiments to "re-awaken" Stone Age viruses preserved in frozen remains of extinct species. According to the Mirror report, Jean-Michel Claverie, Professor of Microbiology at the University of Aix-Marseille in France, who has previously worked on reviving a virus that had been frozen for 50,000 years, called Vector's research "terrible" and "very, very risky," stating that our immune systems have never encountered these types of viruses before. Vector currently operates 59 maximum security biolabs around the world. Jean-Michel Claverie's own research focuses on only pathogens that could infect single-celled amoeba and not animals or humans.

The risk of such research

Claverie has warned that some of these viruses could be 200,000 or even 400,000 years old and could still be infectious to humans and animals. Additionally, the melting of permafrost due to global warming could also release these deadly viruses. In 2012, an outbreak of anthrax in a reindeer herding community in Russia's far north was linked to thawing permafrost, leading to the hospitalization of at least 72 people and the death of a 12-year-old boy. The disease had not been seen in the region since 1941. Claverie also raised concerns about the security measures in place at Vector's research facilities, stating that he is "not very confident that everything is up to date".

History of Vector

Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology (Vector) is a Russian research institute located in Koltsovo, near Novosibirsk in Siberia. It is one of the leading research institutes in Russia in the field of virology and biotechnology, and is known for its work on developing vaccines and therapies for infectious diseases. Vector was founded in 1974 as a branch of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Ministry of Health of the Soviet Union. It is now a state-owned research institute and is part of the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency.

The institute conducts research in a wide range of areas, including virology, molecular biology, genetics, and biotechnology, and has developed a number of vaccines and therapies for various infectious diseases, including HIV, hepatitis, influenza, and Ebola. Vector has a number of research and production facilities, including a high containment laboratories for working with highly pathogenic viruses, and a production facility for producing vaccines and other biological products. The institute also has a number of research collaborations with other institutions and organizations, both in Russia and internationally.