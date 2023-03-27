Russian Security Chief Calls US 'world's Biggest Dictator', Lambasts The West

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev called the United States the biggest dictatorial regime in the world. The harsh remarks by the Russian security chief came during an interview with the Russian news outlet Rossiyskaya Gazeta. During the interview, the Russian diplomat also called out the hypocritical stance of the United States over the issue of free speech. The United States has been an ardent critic of Russia amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In the interview, Patrushev exclaimed that while the United States and the other western allies of Ukraine are accusing Moscow of aggression, they are directly participating in the raging conflict by arming Ukraine and fulfilling their specific goals and objectives.

"While disingenuously talking about freedom of choice, the United States, which has proclaimed itself the world's biggest dictator, will in fact simply abuse the countries whose sovereignty and democracy it violated," Patrshev asserted as he gave his remark about the upcoming Summit for Democracy. The second edition of the highly anticipated summit will take place from March 28-30 in Washington, USA. Patrushev stated that through this summit, Washington is trying to play a central role and will end up labelling any dissidents as “non-democratic states”.

"Once again, the US will proclaim itself the defender of international law and declare that the rest of the world must follow its rules,” the Russian diplomat asserted in the interview. “The geopolitical opponents will be deliberately falsely accused of war crimes and corruption, but as usual they will turn a blind eye to real acts of genocide and financial fraud committed with the approval of the White House," Patrushev added. The Security chief also mentioned that while the US will make a proclamation of releasing the wrongly imprisoned, it will remain silent on the fact that the country still holds one-fifth of all prisoners in the world.

NATO countries are party to the conflict

During his conversation with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Patrushev accused NATO of being a party to the conflict. He even went on to assert that the North Atlantic alliance has turned Ukraine into a military camp where they send their weapons and ammunition. "NATO countries are a party to the conflict. They made Ukraine one big military camp. They send weapons and ammunition to Ukrainian troops, provide them with intelligence, including with the help of a satellite constellation and a significant number of unmanned aerial vehicles,” Patrushev asserted.



The Russian security chief continued with its lethal attack on the West and mentioned that Ukrainian soldiers are being trained as the “neo-Nazi battalions”. The Russian official reiterated the Kremlin stance and stated in the interview that it is the West that is trying to “prolong” the devastating war and is not going to stop until Russia is defeated. "They (West) are trying to prolong this military confrontation as long as possible, they do not hide their main goal - the defeat of Russia on the battlefield and its further dismemberment," Patrushev mentioned. The security chief also held an optimistic stance afterward and boasted about the military prowess of Russia, making it clear that Moscow is still holding its ground in the war.