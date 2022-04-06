Russian Shelling Leads To Massive Fire In Novomoskovsky Oil Depot As War Rages On

On the 42nd day of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as the war rages on relentlessly, Kremlin's forces bombarded an oil depot in the Novomoskovsky district, which resulted in a massive fire. The emergency services officials are on the ground to douse the fire.

It is pertinent to mention that military aggression still continues in Ukraine by the Russian forces even as the diplomatic negotiations continue between the warring nations. The latest development comes in the backdrop of the airstrikes being carried out by Russia in the southern and eastern parts, predominantly in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Day 42 of the war: Russian armed forces continues attacks on Ukraine

Moreover, Russia, earlier in the day, attacked Ukraine's military infrastructure with precision weapons - "Crew of DBK "Bastion" from the Black Sea coast launched two high-precision missiles "Onyx" at ground targets on the territory of Ukraine,"

Republic's ground report cited local residents as saying that the last shelling took place at 2.30 am, while there have been continuous bombardments around the clock in the city.

Ukraine - Russia war: India glad to contribute to ending the war

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing violence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed queries of MPs in Lok Sabha and stated that India has urged for an immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine and called for a direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He said, "In terms of diplomacy, India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities & an end to violence. We encourage talks between Ukraine & Russia, including at the level of their Presidents. PM has spoken to them both in this regard."

He also shared about India's readiness to contribute to solving the military conflict and the same was communicated to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his recent visit to India, "This was precisely the message that was conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov when he was in Delhi. If India can be of any assistance in this matter, we will be glad to contribute." adding India condemns the killings in Bucha and has also called for an investigation. Notably, more than 400 bodies of Ukrainians were either killed in the Russian shelling or by the brutal torture of Putin's forces.