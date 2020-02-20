6-year-old Russian Snowboarding Prodigy Breaks Country's Record For Fastest Descend

A six-year-old girl from Russia has become an internet sensation because of her amazing snowboarding skills. According to reports, Vasilisa Ermakova started snowboarding at the age of three and has already made a name for herself as a snowboarding prodigy. Vasilisa's mother Natalia while talking to the press said that she wants to go train every day and asks for snow even in summer. Vasilisa spends five hours a day everyday training down the slopes outside Moscow.

Child prodigy

As per reports, Vasilisa had broken many national records in the recent past. She broke the Russian record for the fastest descend at 48 kilometres per hour in her age group which could have easily won her a Guinness World Records title. But Guinness refused to enter Vasilisa's name in the record books citing her young age. Reportedly, Vasilisa had to be at least 16-year-old for setting such a record that she did at the age of six. According to reports, Vasilisa's father Anton, who himself was a competitive snowboarder, trained her for the extreme sport.

Vasilisa can do a perfect 360-degree turn while jumping off a snowbank and can also spin 540 degrees during a jump. Vasilisa's father while talking to the press said that he wants her daughter to compete in X-Games, which is an advanced competition for snowboarders and dreams of her becoming an Olympic champion someday. Vasilisa meanwhile wants to earn a lot of medals no matter in which event she competes in, her mother told the media. Vasilisa's mother further added that away from the sport her daughter is like any other girl who loves to sing, draw and fight with snowballs.

Vasilisa's Instagram handle is garnering a lot of attention for her incredible snowboarding skills. Vasilisa enjoys a huge fan base with 36,000 followers and also earned a major sports brand sponsor to fund her training through social media.

