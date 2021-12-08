Russian Soyuz Spacecraft Carrying Japanese Space Tourists Docks Successfully With ISS

On Wednesday, a Russian spacecraft carrying an astronaut and two Japanese space tourists docked successfully with the International Space Station (ISS). Along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who wanted to film his voyage, blasted off for the ISS on a Soyuz MS-20 rocket. "A few minutes ago, the crew of the #SoyuzMS20 manned spacecraft arrived at the @Space_Station. Welcome to the orbital house, Sasha, @yousuck2020 and Yozo! We have already prepared dinner for you sleeping places Winking face. We are waiting for the hatches to open in a couple of hours! [sic], Anton Shkaplerov, a Roscomos cosmonaut wrote on Twitter.

Maezawa and Hirano will be in space for a total of 12 days. Since 2009, the two will be the first self-paying visitors to the space station. However, the expenses of the trip have not been revealed. "I would like to look at the Earth from space. I would like to experience the opportunity to feel weightlessness. And I also have a personal expectation: I am curious how the space will change me, how I will change after this space flight," Maezawa said during a pre-flight press conference as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

According to the company that planned the mission, Maezawa compiled a list of 100 activities to do in space after seeking suggestions from the public. Meanwhile, Space Adventures President Tom Shelley stated that the list includes things about day to day life to possibly some other fun activities, and some important activities as well. "His objective is to try to share the experience of what it means to be in space with the general public," Shelley added.

The spaceflight comes two months after Russian film crew visited space

It should be mentioned here that the spaceflight comes about two months after the Russian film crew, including actor Yulia Pereslid and film director Klim Shipenko, returned to Earth after spending 12 days aboard the ISS. Earlier on Thursday, December 2, the crew members of Soyuz MS-20 to the ISS reached Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a check inspection of the manned spacecraft. Notably, Maezawa made his fortune in the retail fashion industry by founding Zozotown, Japan's largest online fashion mall. His net worth was estimated to be $2 billion by Forbes magazine. Meanwhile, the 49-year-old billionaire has also booked a flyby around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship. The mission is provisionally scheduled for 2023.

