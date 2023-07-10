Russian Spies Left 'faeces, Cigarettes, Suitcases’ In US Officials' Home As Clue: Report

A secretive unit of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) which was tasked to covertly track the high-profile American targets in the country had often left bizarre “calling cards” in their homes. This included burned cigarettes on a toilet, a suitcase, or unflushed faeces in a toilet, to signal the US-based spies that they are "watching." Spy agency Russian Department for Counterintelligence Operations, or DKRO, is known to only a handful of people and its spies operate under the FSB, the main successor agency to the Soviet Union's KGB. It was responsible for the detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, according to the American newspaper Wall Street Journal.

DKRO has been behind the arrest of several other US citizens, and journalists and is associated with a “string of strange incidents" in the US, the paper stated. Americans believe that the secretive Russian agency may be responsible for the “mysterious death” of a dog that was a pet of an unnamed US diplomat, as well as monitoring the whereabouts of the US ambassador’s kids and families. The spies of the DKRO also flatted tires on embassy vehicles. The agents, however, want their targets to be in the knowledge that they are being watched, or spied on. To achieve this, the spies deliberately leave a sign behind for the Americans to know that they are being trailed.

Secretive agency 'covertly tracks high-profile Americans, breaks into rooms to plant devices'

"The clandestine unit of Russia’s Federal Security Service [FSB] covertly tracked high-profile Americans in the country, broke into their rooms to plant recording devices, recruited informants from the US Embassy’s clerical staff and sent young women to coax Marines posted to Moscow to spill secrets," the paper reported. It continued that Department for Counterintelligence Operations spies were also behind the detention of former Marines Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed. These agents are virtually unknown outside a small circle of Russian specialists and intelligence officers, the paper stated, adding that their strategies involve spycraft and harassment.

The unit makes no public statements but wants its targets to frequently know that their homes and lives are being monitored. “The DKRO never misses an opportunity if it presents itself against the US, the main enemy,” Andrei Soldatov, a Russian security analyst was quoted as saying by the paper. “They’re very, very smart on the America target," meanwhile, Dan Hoffman, a former Central Intelligence Agency station chief in Moscow told the WSJ. He added, that while FSB's secretive agency's spies did their job extremely well, they made sure it was done "ruthlessly."