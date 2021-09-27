Russian Su-35s Fighters Escort US Air Force B-52H Strategic Bomber Over Pacific

At least three Russian SU-35S fighter jets on Sunday intercepted a US strategic B-52H bomber over the neutral Pacific waters after it was detected approaching towards Moscow’s air corridor on the air traffic control radar beacon system (ATCRBS), the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation told TASS. The USAF jet, however, did not violate Russia’s sovereign airspace, it added. The B-52H bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, was spotted as an air target on Moscow’s defense radars on duty in the Far Eastern Military District, one of the four operational strategic commands of the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian pilots identified the said target as the United States Air Force B-52H strategic bomber, and escorted it under the strict compliance of the international rules for the use of airspace, Moscow’s national defense ministry said. Meanwhile, an aircraft spotting agency informed that the USAF's B-52H bomber “AGONY11” flew from Andersen Air Base for a routine Bomber Task Force sortie when it was intercepted by Russian Air Force Su-35s that flew out of Yelizovo Air Base in Kamchatka.

SEP 26: USAF B-52H 61-0006 “AGONY11” from Andersen AFB, Guam flew round trip to the Bering Sea to conduct a Bomber Task Force sortie. During the mission, 3 Russian Air Force Su-35s launched from Yelizovo AB to intercept the bomber over international airspace. pic.twitter.com/BjG6Oi5Dav — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) September 27, 2021

'No dangerous proximity of aircraft,' clarifies Russian Defense Ministry

Referencing the statement issued by Russia's National Defense Command Center earlier on Sept. 26, TASS reported, "Three Russian fighters Sukhoi-35S have been scrambled to escort a US strategic bomber B-52H, which approached Russia's airspace.” It went on to add, ”The fighters' crews identified the target as a strategic B-52H bomber of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Pacific Ocean. There were no violations of Russia's state border or dangerous proximity of planes in the air.”

"The Russian fighters strictly followed the international rules of using airspace,” Russia's National Defense Command Center said.

After the two country’s military aircrafts’ interaction, the Russian SU-35S fighter jets returned to their homeland airfield having escorted the USAF B-52H bomber away from the Russian state border.

The United States has deployed US Air Force [USAF] B-52H bombers to the Indo-Pacific to support Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions since July to demonstrate the strategic credibility in the region. Mission’s deployment includes US Air Force (USAF) 5th Bomb Wing (BW) B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, airmen, and support equipment at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, according to the statement by the USAF’s Air Force Global Strike Command. US’ BTF missions in the Indo-Pacific are aimed at showcasing United States’ commitment to its regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and improve combat readiness with military training.

“In line with the National Defense Strategy’s objective of being strategically predictable and operationally unpredictable, the BTF empowers various strategic bomber platforms to operate anytime, anywhere,” US Air Force in a press statement aseerts.

Image: Twitter/@AlanAbdo13