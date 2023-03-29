Russian UN Envoy Accuses West Of Bringing Instability To Africa As US VP Visits Ghana

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), has stated that African nations have the autonomy to select their own security allies, especially since western countries have been unsuccessful in establishing stability in the area, reported Russian news agency TASS. Nebenzya's remarks come as United States Vice President Kamala Harris visits Africa on a week-long trip.

"Today the issue of co-operation between Russia and African states was raised again. To this, I must say that Africans have every right to choose whom to partner with and on what conditions," he told the UN Security Council’s Tuesday session, headlined ‘Countering Terrorism and Preventing Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism by Strengthening Co-operation between the United Nations and Regional Organizations and Mechanisms’.

"It is the failures of Western states that force African countries to turn to those who can make a real contribution to the fight against terrorism on the continent. We all remember that against the backdrop of Western operations in Africa that were allegedly aimed at combating terrorism the terrorist threat in West Africa and the Sahel continued to grow," the Russian envoy continued.

He said Russia concurs that it is crucial to give more focus on identifying and eliminating the underlying reasons for terrorism. "However in this context, we cannot reduce it all to socio-economic problems and corruption. Equally, it is not always about the traditional sources of radicalization," Nebenzya continued. "Terrorism in the Sahel assumed an avalanche character after the brazen military intervention in Libya by Western states that destabilised the entire region. This had implications even for coastal states of West Africa," he added.

He drew attention to the fact that "foreign contingents that were deployed in the Sahel did not help to change this" and, moreover, "the situation deteriorated dramatically during their presence". "Attempts to explain such developments by conflicts arising from religious, ethnical, or social factors are a manipulation that colonial powers have been using for decades," the diplomat added.

"We see attempts by external forces to cause quarrels among African states. They pretend that some states are allegedly worthy of assistance in countering threats of terrorism, while others are not," Nebenzya added. "Within this approach, they only help to push back terrorists ‘to the border,’ while leaving the rest to the discretion of the locals. In such fashion, terrorists are being ousted from Mali and Burkina Faso. We believe this is an erroneous tactic," he further stated.

US VP Kamala Harris in Africa

United States Vice President Kamala Harris was greeted by schoolchildren, dancers and drummers as she arrived Sunday in Ghana for the start of a weeklong visit to Africa intended to deepen US relationships amid global competition over the continent’s future.

“We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent,” Harris said.

“What an honour it is to be here in Ghana and on the continent of Africa,” Harris said. “I’m very excited about the future of Africa,” she stated. She said she wanted to promote economic growth and food security and welcomed the chance to ”witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation and creativity that is occurring on this continent”.

The US vice president is the most notable member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa this year, and she’ll be continuing on to Tanzania and Zambia later this week. The trip is part of a concerted effort to broaden US outreach at a time when China and Russia have entrenched interests of their own in Africa.