Russian Warplanes Practice Bombing Enemy Ships In Black Sea Drills

Russian fighter jets have reportedly practised bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea on July 3. Aircraft crews of the Black Sea fleet’s naval aviation and air defence units jointly carried out training flights above the Black Sea, reported news agency TASS. Russia has deployed several aircraft for the exercises above the Black Sea.

A Be-12 amphibious aircraft carried out target reconnaissance in the Black Sea. A notional enemy’s naval task force was conducted by two large landing ships, the Saratov and the Orsk, reported TASS citing a statement from the Black Sea fleet’s press service. The drills involved aircraft including Sukhoi Su-30SM multi-purpose fighters, Sukhoi Su-24M bombers, Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers and Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets, according to TASS. The mock drill comes as NATO, Ukraine and allies are conducting Sea Breeze drills in the Black Sea.

Earlier this week, Ukraine along with more than 30 NATO countries kick-started the two-week-long Operation Sea Breeze 2021. The operation witnessed the participation of over 5,000 military personnel, along with 30 US warships and 40 US aircraft including destroyer Ross. While the marine exercise has been conducted over 21 times since 1997, Kremlin called for its cancellation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 30, had accused the US of sending a surveillance plane to assist a British warship that had allegedly already encroached into its territorial waters in the Black Sea near Crimea. The incident which occurred on June 23, has triggered a heightened tension between all parties involved, especially Russia. It is worth mentioning that the June 23 incident came a week after Putin’s summit meeting with US President Joe Biden aimed at de-escalating the worst tensions in years between Russia and the West.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash