Russian Warship & Jet Fire ‘warning’ Shots At Encroaching British Destroyer In Black Sea

A Russian warship fired warning shots to deter a British Royal Navy warship from its waters near Crimea in the Black Sea, international reports suggested on Wednesday. As per reports, Russia accused the British destroyer of encroaching two miles into Russian waters following which the Russian warship along with a jet fighter fired shots and dropped bombs respectively near the British Royal Navy destroyer ship near Crimea's Cape Fiolent.

Reports quoted the Russian Defense Ministry claiming that the Russian Navy’s Su-24 attack aircraft dropped four bombs along the path of the British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender destroyer to “stop” it from further manoeuvres after a border patrol ship fired warning shots. The HMS Defender 'did not respond to a warning' about the use of weapons in response to its movements, the Defense Ministry was quoted as saying. The Ministry added that the HMS Defender left the Russian waters moments after the shots were fired.

Meanwhile, Britain's newest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is helping to take a large share of operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq, according to UK naval commanders. It has also piqued the interest of Russian warplanes, who try to keep tabs on its cutting-edge F-35 jet in a "cat-and-mouse" game with British and US pilots. Speaking aboard the 65,000-tonne carrier on its first-ever deployment, Commodore Steve Moorhouse said that the UK was currently carrying out most of the missions to wipe out IS remnants in Iraq while the US is preoccupied with its withdrawal from Afghanistan.