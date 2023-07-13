Russians Withdrew 100bn Rubles From Banks During Wagner's Prigozhin's Short-lived Mutiny

After the brief Wagner rebellion sent shockwaves in Russia, reports are emerging that panicked Russians withdrew over 100 billion Rubles ($1.1 billion) from banks during the rebellion. According to Russian news outlet Moscow Times, the figures were shared by Russia’s Central Bank on Tuesday. Just moments after the rebellion started, reports emerged that the country’s elites fled Moscow to save themselves getting stuck in clashes between the mercenary group and the Russian army.

“The need for cash increased in June and led to a 500 billion Rubles liquidity outflow,” the bank said in a monthly monetary policy report on Tuesday, Moscow Times reported. Around one-fifth of the amount in the month of June was taken out between June 23-25, right when Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin launched the group's operation in Russia. The liquidity outflow in the month of June has now become the highest surge in demand for cash since Russia announced its military operations in Ukraine last year.

Revolt pushed pushed the Russian Ruble to a devastating 15-month low

After sharing the figures, the country’s Central Bank made it clear that the colossal net withdrawals have not disrupted the country’s monetary policy. The brief rebellion has affected the country’s currency in other ways. According to The Moscow Times, the private mercenary group’s aborted revolt has pushed the Russian Ruble to a devastating 15-month low. The decline of the currency was also recorded amid falling export revenues.

The continued depreciation of the value of the Russian Ruble has the potential to severely impact the country’s economy. Last week, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said that the continued depreciation of the Russian currency can lead to a rise in inflation. This will eventually force the bank to adjust its key rate which has been held steady at 7.5% for almost a year.