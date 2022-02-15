Russia's Alexei Navalny Likely To Face Extended Jail Term As Hearing In Fraud Case Begins

In Russia, the trial against Alexei Navalny which started on Tuesday over a new fraud case can extend his prison time by more than 10 years. The trial was held in Pokrov. Navalny was seen smiling and embracing his wife, Yuliya Navalnaya, in a makeshift court within the jail colony, while guards stood on either side of them. Authorities have been criticised by rights groups for holding the closed-door hearing in Pokrov and not in Moscow.

On Instagram, Navalny's wife Yulia Navalny stated that this was a lawless and dishonest trial, and the manner in which it is being conducted demonstrates that her husband is a trustworthy individual. She claimed that they imprisoned him because he had no fear of the authorities. She said that it is pathetic that they are afraid to hold the trial in Moscow and that everyone perfectly understands how Alexei will smash the prosecution in court.

Navalny accused of embezzling funds

Navalny is accused of embezzling funds from his anti-corruption foundation, which has led to probes into government officials and triggered enormous anti-Putin protests for years. He has also been charged with contempt of court for allegedly disrespecting a judge during a prior trial in which he was accused of slandering a war veteran. He was arrested last year after returning to Russia after surviving a poisoned attempt in 2020, according to the Guardian.

His family and allies suggest that the Kremlin is hoping for a quick conviction by placing the trial in a prison colony far away from his Moscow followers. The government has also attempted to dismantle Navalny's national political network by filing criminal charges against his top aides and regional coordinators, as well as labelling his political network to be extremist. A large number of his closest allies have been compelled to flee the country.

Threat to Navalny surges

One of Navalny's allies, Maria Pevchikh has stated that the threat to Navalny has grown as public attention has shifted away from human rights concerns and toward the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Guardian. She stated that depending on what occurs in Ukraine, the danger to Navalny's life, which is the likelihood of him being killed in prison, will increase dramatically. She suggests that the odds are awful enough as it is, but a full-fledged Russian invasion gives him a fighting chance.