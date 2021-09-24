Russia's Alexei Navalny Slams Apple & Google Over Removal Of ‘Smart Voting’ App

Through a Twitter thread, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny slammed Apple and Google for taking off a voting application known as ‘Smart Voting’ that supported opposition candidates in the parliamentary elections of Russia. On Thursday, Navalny wrote a series of tweets starting with, “If something surprised me in the latest elections, it was not how Putin forged the results, but how obediently the almighty Big Tech turned into his accomplices.”

As per The Hill website, Google and Apple have agreed with the Russian government's request that the tech giants will be deleting a voting app linked to Navalny that supported opposition candidates in the parliamentary polls. On the other hand, if the tech giant firms did not remove the app prior to the elections, Russia has threatened to penalise them and possibly imprison local staff.

Alexei Navalny accusations against Apple and Google

Navalny remarked that according to reports in the media, the Kremlin compelled Tech giants Apple and Google to make compromises by displaying a list of its workers who would be jailed. He wrote on Twitter, “If so, then keeping silent about it is the worst crime. This is encouragement of a hostage-taking terrorist.”

Navalny further stated on Twitter that under legislation and common sense, everyone has the right to advocate as to whether to vote or not for any of the political contenders. Navalny went on to add that a video which was made by his team has also been taken down from YouTube. He also claimed that a bot developed by his team was removed from Telegram.

On the other hand, according to The Hill website, some Google employees have spoken out against the company's decision to comply with Russia's demand to remove the app. Russia claimed that the app breached Russian legislation and that if the tech firms continued to use it, they would be engaging in election meddling.

The opposition leader is now serving a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence for fleeing the nation in the year 2020 in violation of his parole. Navalny fled the nation following a poison assault against him which he claims had been carried out by the Kremlin, that has rejected the charge. As per The Hill, President of Russia Vladimir Putin's United Russia party secured a plurality in the September election, despite allegations that the poll was tainted by fraud.

