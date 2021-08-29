Russia's COVID-19 Deaths Hit New High In July With More Than 50,000 Fatalities

The Russian Federation has reported a record number of COVID related deaths in the month of July, the latest tally by the country’s Federal State Statistics Service said. In its latest report, Rosstat Agency said that over 50,421 people who had contracted coronavirus lost their lives in the last month. The previous high was registered in December when approximately 44,435 patients died. It is worth mentioning that with Moscow’s history of under-reporting COVID cases and fatalities, experts predict that more people could have died than stated.

The spike in deaths have blunted optimism of Russia’s successful vaccination drive. According to the latest tally, at least 27.4 percent of the country’s total population has received both the doses. Last month, health officials in Moscow pinned the blame of COVID spike on increased transmission of the lethal Delta variant that has now invaded over 135 countries.

Meanwhile, the report asserted that only 38,992 deaths were directly attributed to the disease. In another 5,206 deaths, the virus was assessed as likely the main cause but that more investigation was required, according to the federal agency. Additionally, in 1,449 other cases, the virus contributed to the deaths but was not the main cause, it said.

Sputnik V effective against Delta

This comes as Richmond, an Argentine pharmaceutical company, has claimed to have produced more than five million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Late Friday, the company took to Twitter and wrote, "We have produced in Argentina more than 5 million doses, given the batch manufactured yesterday. At the moment, we have produced 1,179,625 doses of the first component and 3,890,000 doses of the second component." It is imperitive to note that a recent study found that Sputnik V was significantly effective against the Delta varant.

Sputnik V outperforms many other Coronavirus vaccines in terms of efficacy against the Delta variant. The vaccination is 83.1% effective and reduces infection risk by 6 times. According to the RDIF statement, Sputnik V is 94.4% effective against hospitalisations, with an 18x reduction in hospitalisation risk. RDIF also stated that the Sputnik Light vaccine which is the component of Sputnik V is built on a human adenoviral vector platform that has been proved to be safe and effective with no long-term side effects.

Image: AP