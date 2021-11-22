Russia's COVID-19 Treatment Drug May Get Approval By End Of 2022: Gamaleya's Deputy Head

After the UK granted authorisation to the first-ever oral COVID-19 antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms, Russia on Sunday said that it expects similar two medicines for coronavirus to be approved by the end of next year after clinical trials. At a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Moscow’s Gamaleya research centre’s deputy head Denis Logunov said that the pharmaceutical firm has developed chemical compounds to manufacture the medicine to treat COVID-19, one based on monoclonal antibodies treatment that was flaunted by former US President Donald Trump, which is “nearly ready”, and has proven to be 100% effective against COVID-19 in animal trials. Another that is still at an early stage and trials on animals will commence shortly, Logunov said, according to Russia’s state-run Sputnik news agency.

'Initial screening is done,' one drug can be registered as early as within 5 months

The medicine based on monoclonal antibodies might apply for authorisation as early as within the next five months, the head of Russia’s Gamaleya research centre’s revealed, adding that it is already registering the volunteers to enter into the clinical trial stage. "At the moment we have carried out an initial screening, and we have compounds that hit, leading compounds that will be optimised and tested in experiments on animals," Logunov was quoted saying by Sputnik. Furthermore, he revealed that the COVID-19 treatment drugs take more time in manufacturing as compared with the monoclonal antibodies.

Earlier this month, Britain became the very first country in the world to give a nod to the oral antiviral medicine developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The drug was authorised for the treatment of those aged 18 and above and have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. These risk factors can include obesity, heart disease, or diabetes. The pill may be taken twice a day for five consecutive days, although it isn't yet clear as to when the pill will be available for treatment.

“The first global authorisation of molnupiravir is a major achievement in Merck’s singular legacy of bringing forward breakthrough medicines and vaccines to address the world’s greatest health challenges. In pursuit of Merck’s unwavering mission to save and improve lives, we will continue to move with both rigor and urgency to bring molnupiravir to patients around the world as quickly as possible,” Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer, and president, Merck had said in the press release.

Image: AP/Pixabay