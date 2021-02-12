Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik-V Approved In 26 Countries: RDIF

Russia's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V has so far been authorised in 26 countries, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday. According to a press release by the sovereign wealth fund of Russia, Sputnik-V is among the top 3 coronavirus vaccines with the most authorisation granted worldwide. The announcement came as Sputnik-V received emergency use authorisation in two more countries - Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Read: Iran Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign With Russian Sputnik V Jabs

'Recognised globally'

According to RDIF, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is the first Caribbean nation to grant authorisation to Sputnik-V. The COVID-19 vaccine has already received authorisation in Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Venezuela, Mexico, Nicaragua, UAE, Hungary, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Armenia, Myanmar, Mongolia, etc. Hungary became the first European nation last month to approve Sputnik-V for mass use, a decision taken independently from the EU's vaccination programme.

Read: Seoul To Consider Need For Additional COVID Vaccine Procurement Amid New Strain Worries

"By the end of the week, Sputnik V has been approved in 26 countries in Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America exceeding the plan announced by RDIF earlier. Clinical trial data published in The Lancet medical journal demonstrated high efficacy and safety of the vaccine, which is also easy to distribute and affordable in price. Sputnik V is recognized globally as one of the key vaccines which will help protect humankind and return to normal life," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement.

Read: Borrell Hopes Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Will Be Certified In European Union

Russia approved Sputnik-V in August 2020, becoming the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine. The hurried decision to approve the vaccine garnered a lot of criticism from the international scientific community, which led Russia to launch a mass trial programme and then release trial results to convince the world its vaccine is safe and effective.

Read: Czech Republic Intends To Procure Russian Vaccine After Hungary Oversteps European Union

