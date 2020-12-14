Russia's Covid-19 Vaccine 'Sputnik V' Shows 91.4% Efficacy In Latest Trials

The efficacy of Russia's vaccine 'Sputnik V' has been confirmed at 91.4%, according to an official release on the vaccine's official website. As per the statement, "the efficacy was recorded based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose." The Gamaleya Center will now move to create a report for the accelerated registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in various countries, it added.

"The advance to the third and final statistically significant representative control point allowed for the final proof of the efficacy of the vaccine of over 90%.The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy against severe cases of coronavirus was 100%. High efficacy rate of the vaccine above 90% was confirmed at each of the three control points of clinical trials," as per the official release.

Read: COVID Vaccine Dropped After It Showed False HIV Results In Australia

Read: 'Important Milestone': CureVac Starts Pivotal Trial To Assess COVID-19 Vaccine's Efficacy

Mass vaccination drive kick-started

Russia on December 5 started a mass vaccination drive of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Moscow city, where high-risk groups will receive jabs across 70 stations. Doctors, teachers and other frontline workers have been streamlined to receive the jab. The vaccination drive will see people aged between 18 to 60 years line up at vaccination centres every day from 8 am to 8 pm in order to get the shot. Children, people with underlying health conditions, pregnant and breastfeeding women have been left out of the vaccination drive.

Sputnik V is being administered in two doses with a gap of 21 days between each injection. People have been mandated to carry a passport, health insurance policy, and an employer's certificate to prove that they belong to one of the professions prioritized by the authorities. People taking appointments for the vaccine have also been asked to make sure that there is a gap of at least 30 days between Sputnik V and any other vaccines they might have taken lately such as a flu jab.

Efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4%, based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose: Statement. #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

Read: Oxford Covid Vaccine To Be Combined With Sputnik V, Trials To Begin Soon

Read: COVID-19: Russia Advises Citizens To Avoid Alcohol For 2 Months After Taking Sputnik V Jab