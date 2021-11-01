Russia's Deputy Chairman Of Security Council Medvedev Warns Of Global Food Catastrophe

Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian Security Council's Deputy Chairman, has warned of a looming worldwide food catastrophe, claiming that no one can make realistic estimates for overcoming the global economic downturn. "It is clear that a global food crisis is on the way. Food costs are rising across the board, and food inflation is speeding up" he stated in an article published by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper. He stressed that the global economy is in a recession that is even worse than the one experienced during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. Medvedev claimed that a lot would depend on the rate of the revival of foreign commerce, particularly in terms of export-import of services. He further stated that vaccination and the emergence of new viruses are currently hurting the global economic situation to a great extent, reported news agency Sputnik.

The 2021 Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC 2021) highlights the alarmingly high severity and the number of people in crisis or worse (IPC/CH Phase 3 or higher) or equivalent in 55 countries/territories, owing to chronic conflict, COVID-19-related economic turmoil, and weather extremes. The number reported in the 2021 edition is the highest in the five-year history of the report. The report was created by the Global Network Against Food Crises (which includes the World Food Programme), an international alliance dedicated to addressing the core causes of extreme hunger.

'Extreme food insecurity looms large in Afghanistan'

Earlier, the United Nations aid agencies claimed that more than half of Afghanistan's population (a record 22.8 million) will face extreme food insecurity starting November. This data on acute hunger was revealed in a new report issued by the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster of Afghanistan, co-led by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the World Food Program (WFP). Meanwhile, recent research by Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) revealed that more than one in every two Afghan citizens is likely to experience critical and urgent food insecurity between November 2021 and March 2022, necessitating immediate humanitarian assistance to meet basic food needs, protect livelihoods, and avoid humanitarian disasters.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP