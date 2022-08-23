Russia's Deputy FM Asserts Moscow Maintaining Channels Of Diplomatic Ties With US

In his recent statement, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed that Moscow continues to maintain diplomatic communication through dialogue with the United States. He went on to say that the dialogue with the US never stopped as Russia has been conducting it on a regular basis. "We are committed to contacts at the level of our embassies, and, of course, through telephonic conversations," Ryabkov told RT Arabic. However, he further stated that the current status of diplomacy between the two countries is not at the proper level.

"The circumstances we are in now and the dynamics of Washington, as well as its desire to punish Russia will fail. We are always fighting for a more just world," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister noted. According to Ryabkov, Russia also Russia does not entertain the idea of resuming dialogue with the US on strategic stability, given the Biden administration's "aggressive foreign policy." "Speculating about the prospects for strategic dialogue with the US, especially in the conditions when the Americans broke it off, is a thankless task," he added, as per Sputnik.

Russia intends to create 'new security equation': Deputy FM Ryabkov

The Russian Minister further asserted that although there has been no clarification on the matter, Moscow has been monitoring certain signals regarding the likely resumption of dialogue on strategic stability. Ryabkov claimed that Russia intends to create "a new security equation" that would account for all the aspects influencing strategic stability. "To this end, we seek to cover the entire spectrum of offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons with a strategic potential," he noted.

US steps to engage in hybrid warfare with Moscow raise nuclear risks: Russian embassy

It is pertinent to mention here that the relations between Russia and the US have deteriorated since the former launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 24. This prompted the US and its allies to impose numerous sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, Russia has also accused the US of persistently acting without taking the security and interests of other nations into consideration, which raises the possibility of nuclear risks. The Russian embassy in the US claimed that Washington's efforts to escalate its hybrid conflict with Moscow in the context of the Ukrainian crisis run the risk of unforeseen escalation and a direct military confrontation between nuclear-armed nations.

Image: AP