Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov Arrives In India For Trade Talks

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is also the country's Minister of Industry and Trade, has reached India to co-chair the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission. The aim of this commission is to enhance trade ties between the two countries. Taking to the Twitter Russian embassy in India wrote, "Denis Manturov arrived in the Republic of India on a working trip. On April 17, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov arrived on a two-day working visit to the Republic of India, New Delhi."

There have been several institutionalised mechanisms set up for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries. The primary institution at the government level is India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific & Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), reported ANI. Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Manturov co-chaired the virtual meeting of IRIGC-TEC last month. Both the envoys have reviewed the progress achieved in the various Working Groups and Sub-Group Meetings under the framework of the IRIGC-TEC. Earlier, it was held in Moscow in November 2022. In that meeting, both countries prepared the ground for the next in-person meeting of IRIGC-TEC which is to be held in New Delhi at convenient dates, reported ANI.

The Inter-governmental Commission has a process for regularly keeping a check on the bilateral progress across various sectors of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. These sectors have been set up by an Agreement on Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation signed in May 1992. The first session of IRIGC has been conducted on September 13 and September 14, 1994. So far, there have been 23 IRIGC meetings between India and Russia. The 23rd Session of IRIGC was held on September 14, 2018, in Moscow and now the 24th session would be hosted by New Delhi. According to ANI reports, bilateral trade between both nations from April 2020-March 2021 amounted to $ 8.1 billion, as per the Indian data. Indian exports amounted to $2.6 billion while imports from Russia amounted to $5.48 billion. Whereas, for the same time period, as per the Russian data, bilateral trade amounted to $9.31 billion, with Indian exports amounting to $3.48 billion and imports amounting to $5.83 billion.