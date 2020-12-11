Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Has Not Changed Far East's Development Plans

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev has said that COVID-19 pandemic would not change plans for the development of country’s Far East. Trutnev, who also serves as the presidential envoy to the Far East region asserted that although the coronavirus pandemic has “partially” affected the work of enterprises, the overall plan remains unaltered. As per the World Bank, Russia’s Far East Region, which consists of Far Eastern Federal district is the least developed part of the country, possessing the largest land area and yielding the least GDP.

'No plans to slow down'

"There are no plans to slow down the pace of the region's development. The epidemiological crisis affects the work of enterprises, affects the economy, but all the challenges the state faces must be solved ... All investment projects are being implemented. They face difficulties, we help them. But I do not see anything so dramatic that we would change the direction of development or its pace, " Trutnev was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to the officials, preferences in the Far Eastern Federal District have been working effectively so far. The deputy minister also asserted that a draft project with new proposals for the government and Vladimir Putin was currently being developed. However, he did not disclose any details of the project.

Read: COVID-19: Russia Advises Citizens To Avoid Alcohol For 2 Months After Taking Sputnik V Jab

Read: India Is An Object Of West's 'persistent, Aggressive And Devious Policy', Says Russian FM

Meanwhile, the Russian government is also focussing on its military development along with economic development. Earlier this week, the country signed an agreement with Sudan to establish a navy base in the African nation for at least a quarter-century, AP reported. The deal published December 8 on the official portal of government documents allows Russia to simultaneously keep up to four navy ships, including nuclear-powered ones, in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. The agreement lasts for 25 years and could be automatically extended for 10-year periods if none of the parties objects to it.

Read: Russia To Establish Navy Base In Sudan For At Least 25 Years

Read:Sputnik V COVID-19 Shot Now Available For High-risk Groups In Russia's Moscow City

(With inputs from ANI, AP)