Russia's Finance Watchdog Adds Alexei Navalny Network To 'terrorism And Extremism' List

Russia’s financial monitoring agency on April 30 added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s network of regional campaign offices to a list of organisations involved in “terrorism and extremism”. According to BBC, Rosfinmonitoring’s move comes after allies of Navalny announced that some three dozen “Navalny headquarters” were disbanded to protect staff and supporters from prosecution as the authorities sought to ban them. Now, a Moscow court is also considering whether to declare Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) “extremists”.

If approved, the Moscow prosecutor’s office petition would lead to Navalny’s groups being placed on a level footing with organisations such as ISIS and al-Qaeda, in the eyes of the Russian legal system. Such a designation would also allow authorities to freeze Navalny’s bank accounts and expose members and supporters to lengthy prison terms, hampering their efforts to unseat Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pressure has been mounting on organisations associated with Navalny since he was arrested in January and jailed the following month. Russian authorities earlier on Friday even arrested Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer who was defending Navalny's FBK in an extremism trial. According to AP, Pavlov is being accused of disclosing information related to a police investigation, a criminal offense punishable by a fine, community service or arrest of up to three months.

Navalny calls Putin ‘naked king’

Meanwhile, Navalny is currently serving a jail time of two and a half years for parole violations on an earlier conviction. On April 29, he also made his first public appearance since holding a 24-day hunger strike in the prison over the treatment of authorities and denying medical assistance for his condition. Navalny appeared ‘gaunt but spirited’ as he attended a courtroom appeal against a defamation conviction virtually.

He was fined 850,000 roubles (£8,200) in February for defaming a World War II veteran who supported the “reset” of Putin’s presidential years. On Thursday, the Kremlin critic accused the Putin-led government of turning “Russians into slaves” and called the President “naked king” which was reportedly in reference to Hans Christian Andersen’s folk story The Emperor’s New Clothes. He said, “I want to say, my dear judge, that your king is naked, and it’s not just one boy yelling about it, millions of people are yelling about it...Twenty years of his fruitless rule have led to this result: a crown falling from his ears, lies on television, we’ve wasted trillions of roubles, and our country continues to slide into poverty".

(Image: AP)