Russia’s FM Lavrov Offers Reassurances Over Russian Grain Shipments To Egypt

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov during a trip to Cairo, provided guarantees regarding Russian grain shipments to Egypt. In a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stated, "We reaffirmed the commitment of Russian grain exporters to meet all their commitments," TRT World reported.

Lavrov further asserted, “We discussed specific parameters of cooperation in this area, agreed on further contacts between the relevant ministries, and we have a common understanding of the causes of the grain crisis."

These remarks came at a time when the Russian Foreign Minister was in Cairo, Egypt's capital, this weekend for discussions with Egyptian authorities in an effort to end its diplomatic isolation and lift sanctions imposed by the west due to its invasion of Ukraine, Associated Press reported.

Lavrov's trip to Egypt

According to state-run Russian television station RT, Lavrov arrived in Cairo late on Saturday, commencing a tour to Africa that would also take him to Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Later, on Sunday, the top diplomat for Russia was scheduled to visit Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary general of the Arab League. According to RT, Putin was scheduled to address the organization's permanent representatives.

Lavrov's trip to Cairo coincided with Rosatom, the state-owned atomic energy company of Russia, which started work last week on a four-reactor power facility it is developing in Egypt, Associated Press reported.

Further, it is pertinent to note that Egypt, the most populous nation in the Arab World, has refrained from taking a side in the Ukrainian conflict since it started in February because it has close links to both Moscow and the west. One of the biggest importers of wheat worldwide, Egypt receives the majority of its supplies from Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi have even developed a strong personal relationship. Over the past few years, the relationship between the two leaders has significantly deepened.

Russia welcomes Egypt's interest in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Meanwhile, Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia has welcomed Egypt's interest in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a conversation partner. According to Lavrov, the next SCO summit which is in "as soon as September" is anticipated to decide whether to grant Egypt conversation partner status. On Sunday, July 24, he made the comments following his discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

According to the Associated Press report, Lavrov and Shoukry discussed the "military operation" in Ukraine while speaking at a news conference. Egyptian authorities, according to Lavrov, demanded a "political and diplomatic" end to the conflict in Ukraine. He noted that the "matter does not depend" on Russia and that Moscow has no "prejudice" about picking up the conversation. According to Lavrov, Ukrainian officials have stated repeatedly that discussions won't start until "Ukraine defeats Russia on the battlefield."

(Image: AP/ Facebook/ Abdel Fattah el-Sisi)